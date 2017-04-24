a Just be yourselfa

a Just be yourselfa

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Kenosha News

Art teacher Kristi Nixon was so struck by the artistry in Saitis' exposition that she submitted it in the 2017 1st Congressional District Art Competition, which is open to all students in the southeast Wisconsin district represented by Congressman and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. Last week, Ryan announced Saitis as the winner during a ceremony in Elkhorn attended by the student artists, their friends and families, their art teachers and the contest judges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkhorn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Mar '17 American 5
school board members overstepping (Aug '16) Mar '17 Every Life Matters 4
GET Medications Mar '17 ghyui 1
News Feb. 2 officer-involved shooting is eighth in W... Feb '17 Every Life Matters 1
TDS Outage again.... (Oct '16) Jan '17 lurker 3
News Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 2
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
See all Elkhorn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkhorn Forum Now

Elkhorn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkhorn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Elkhorn, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,375 • Total comments across all topics: 280,533,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC