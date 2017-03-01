Patricia L. Remer, Elkhorn, WI
Patricia L. Remer, 87: of Elkhorn, WI, died Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Vintage on the Pond in Delavan, WI. She was born February 16, 1930 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of the late Edgar and Kathryn Maxon.
Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
