Kathleen Ann Kellogg, Elkhorn, WI
Kathleen Ann Kellogg; 85, of Elkhorn, WI died Tuesday March 7, 2017 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center. She was born April 28, 1931 in Waukegan, IL, the daughter of the late Phillip H. and Evelyn Paschke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkhorn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GET Medications
|Mar 4
|ghyui
|1
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Feb 25
|padiddly
|3
|Feb. 2 officer-involved shooting is eighth in W...
|Feb 12
|Every Life Matters
|1
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|2
|school board members overstepping (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|More optimistic
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
Find what you want!
Search Elkhorn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC