Elkhorn man pleads guilty to making, delivering meth
On Oct. 13, sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at the apartment where Tidwell lived with his minor daughter and found materials commonly used to make meth, according to the criminal complaint. Police also found 7.39 grams of meth in the apartment.
Elkhorn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|school board members overstepping (Aug '16)
|4 hr
|Every Life Matters
|4
|GET Medications
|Mar 4
|ghyui
|1
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Feb 25
|padiddly
|3
|Feb. 2 officer-involved shooting is eighth in W...
|Feb 12
|Every Life Matters
|1
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|2
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
