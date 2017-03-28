DA: Hebron trustee Mark Mogan's blood...

DA: Hebron trustee Mark Mogan's blood-alcohol level 'well below' legal limit

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Northwest Herald

ELKHORN, Wisconsin – Hebron trustee and Lake in the Hills Police Sgt. Mark Mogan drank two beershours before a fatal crash in Lake Geneva, but prosecutors did not charge him because his blood-alcohol level was "well below" the legal limit, the Walworth County District Attorney said.

