Carol R. Noltze Capelle, Elkhorn, WI
Carol R. Noltze Capelle, age 92, of Elkhorn, WI, formerly of Port Washington, WI, died Friday, February 24, 2017 at Mercy Walworth Hospital and Medical Center in Lake Geneva, after a brief illness. She was born on September 19, 1924 in Port Washington, the daughter of Charles C. and Elizabeth Egerer Lauters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
