Whitewater OKs zoning for new apartments

Whitewater OKs zoning for new apartments

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Daily Jefferson County Union

The WhiteA water Common Council ThursA day approved zoning changes for 10 properties, in whole or in part, for a new 64-unit apartment building for DLK Enterprises. Acting on the recommendation of the Planning and Architectural Review Commission, the council approved switching 10 properties from a R-3 Multi-Family Residential District designation to an R-3A University Residential Density Occupancy Overlay District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkhorn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Feb. 2 officer-involved shooting is eighth in W... Feb 12 Every Life Matters 1
TDS Outage again.... Jan '17 lurker 3
News Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 2
school board members overstepping (Aug '16) Dec '16 More optimistic 3
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
st Andrew Nov '16 Jeelander 2
News Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... Oct '16 Skittlez8773 206
See all Elkhorn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkhorn Forum Now

Elkhorn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkhorn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Elkhorn, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,278 • Total comments across all topics: 279,111,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC