Whitewater OKs zoning for new apartments
The WhiteA water Common Council ThursA day approved zoning changes for 10 properties, in whole or in part, for a new 64-unit apartment building for DLK Enterprises. Acting on the recommendation of the Planning and Architectural Review Commission, the council approved switching 10 properties from a R-3 Multi-Family Residential District designation to an R-3A University Residential Density Occupancy Overlay District.
