Two move on in Elkhorn council race
Tim Shiroda, owner of Elkhorn Wine and Spirits, and Richard Geaslen, a real estate broker with @properties in Lake Geneva, will advance to the general election. Anthony Bosmans, a stay-at-home dad, finished third in the primary and will not advance to the April election.
