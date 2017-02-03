Suspect identified in Walworth Co. de...

Suspect identified in Walworth Co. deadly officer involved shooting

Friday Feb 3

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office and Elkhorn Police Department have now released the name of the suspect who was shot and killed in an officer involved shooting Thursday night. Kris Kristl , of Lake Geneva, was shot by police and died.

