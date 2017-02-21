Politics at odds? Herea s how to talk...

Politics at odds? Herea s how to talk to the other side

Saturday Feb 18

But in this era of political division, that's what Christine Welcher, former Wisconsin 32nd District Assembly candidate, did with a small crowd of people Saturday. Held at the Kenosha County Democratic Party Office, 5712 Seventh Ave., Kenosha, Welcher of Stoughton shared topic points, showed some short TED Talks videos and discussed the current post-election climate with about 25 people who admitted being unsure about how to discuss political issues with family and friends.

