Politics at odds? Herea s how to talk to the other side
But in this era of political division, that's what Christine Welcher, former Wisconsin 32nd District Assembly candidate, did with a small crowd of people Saturday. Held at the Kenosha County Democratic Party Office, 5712 Seventh Ave., Kenosha, Welcher of Stoughton shared topic points, showed some short TED Talks videos and discussed the current post-election climate with about 25 people who admitted being unsure about how to discuss political issues with family and friends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Elkhorn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|19 hr
|padiddly
|3
|Feb. 2 officer-involved shooting is eighth in W...
|Feb 12
|Every Life Matters
|1
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|2
|school board members overstepping (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|More optimistic
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elkhorn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC