Other Views: Health care for the poor faces threats

Friday Feb 24

As an executive director at Open Arms Free Clinic in Elkhorn, I oversee licensed medical volunteers who provide essential health care to uninsured individuals in Walworth County who are at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Our free clinic opened only five years ago when there were 13,000 Walworth County residents who didn't have health insurance and the per-capita household income was just over $23,000 annually.

