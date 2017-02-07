One dead in officer-involved shooting

One dead in officer-involved shooting

Friday Feb 3 Read more: CSI Media

The adult man, who has not been identified, was shot and killed by an Elkhorn police officer and Walworth County Sheriff's Deputy, according to Walworth County Sheriff Kurt Picknell. The incident happened about 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 at the intersection of Petrie Road and County Highway H. The sheriff's office requested the assistance of the state Department of Investigations to assist, which is required in cases where an officer is involved in a shooting, according to Picknell.

