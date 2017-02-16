Officers in fatal shooting identified

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office released Friday the names of two officers who were involved in the shooting death of a 26-year-old Lake Geneva man Feb. 2 while police investigated a reckless-driving incident. The officers are Walworth County sheriff's deputy Jesse Smith and Elkhorn officer Robert Rayfield, according to a news release sent Friday afternoon.

