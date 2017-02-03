Marjorie Jane Welch, Elkhorn, WI

Marjorie Jane Welch, Elkhorn, WI

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Marjorie Jane Welch: 93, of Elkhorn, WI, died peacefully Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born May 30, 1923 in Elk Creek, WI, the daughter of the late Clark and Mamie Brown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkhorn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TDS Outage again.... Jan 18 lurker 3
News Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 2
school board members overstepping Dec '16 More optimistic 3
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
st Andrew Nov '16 Jeelander 2
News Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... Oct '16 Skittlez8773 206
USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16) Oct '16 Jeelander 2
See all Elkhorn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkhorn Forum Now

Elkhorn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkhorn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Elkhorn, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,817 • Total comments across all topics: 278,538,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC