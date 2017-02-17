Complaint: Man broke baby's bones
An Elkhorn man is accused of breaking the leg and wrist of a 20-month-old boy in two separate incidents, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court on Feb. 10. Tafeon D. Hickembottom, 21, faces two charges of physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm for an incident Feb. 7 and another sometime last fall, according to the complaint. Police were dispatched to the Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn, for a report of a child with a left spiral femur fracture, according to the complaint.
