WI: Walworth County Ride-Sharing Program Starts Tuesday
In a rural area such as Walworth County, getting from place to place can be difficult if you don't have access to a vehicle, but a new program is intended to change that. Walworth County has adopted a ride-sharing program that will allow residents to travel from place to place even if they don't have a car or are unable to drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Elkhorn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year...
|Dec 28
|Christian Taliban
|2
|school board members overstepping
|Dec 11
|More optimistic
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec 9
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ...
|Oct '16
|Skittlez8773
|207
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Jeelander
|2
|TDS Outage again....
|Oct '16
|limk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elkhorn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC