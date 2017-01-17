Public record for Jan. 8, 2017

Public record for Jan. 8, 2017

Saturday Jan 7 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

The car, a black, 2012 Ford Fusion, was reported stolen at 9:30 p.m. Wedneseday from RiversEdge Bowl, 215 S. River St., Janesville, after the owner said the car might have been unlocked with a spare key in the console. The car was reported to be involved in a hit-and-run accident at 5 p.m. Thursday at Milton Avenue and Black Bridge Road, Janesville.

