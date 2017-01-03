Police: Illinois officer was intoxicated when his vehicle struck, killed Lake Geneva woman
An Illinois police sergeant was arrested last week on suspicion of driving a vehicle while intoxicated and getting in a car crash that killed a Lake Geneva woman. Sgt. Mark Mogan, 49, of Hebron, Illinois, and the Lake in the Hills Police Department, was arrested following the Dec. 27 Lake Geneva car accident that caused the death of Samantha Norris, 29. At 5:20 p.m., police were dispatched to Edwards Boulevard south of Highway 50 in Lake Geneva for a report of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian, Lake Geneva police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Elkhorn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year...
|Dec 28
|Christian Taliban
|2
|school board members overstepping
|Dec 11
|More optimistic
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec 9
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ...
|Oct '16
|Skittlez8773
|207
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Jeelander
|2
|TDS Outage again....
|Oct '16
|limk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elkhorn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC