March scheduled in Elkhorn Thursday
A march scheduled for Thursday in Elkhorn is meant to give citizens a chance to express their priorities, according to a news release. The For All March and Rally will focus on issues such as clean air and water, infrastructure, access to health care, education, voting rights, broadband internet access, rural hospital funding and other topics, according to the release.
