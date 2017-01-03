Lake Geneva man charged with ninth OWI
Prosecutors have charged a Lake Geneva man with ninth-offense operating while intoxicated after blood tests showed a drug in his system could have impaired his driving, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court. Elkhorn police said Bruno J. Moelter, 59, of 1128 Wisconsin St., No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Elkhorn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year...
|Dec 28
|Christian Taliban
|2
|school board members overstepping
|Dec 11
|More optimistic
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec 9
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ...
|Oct '16
|Skittlez8773
|207
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Jeelander
|2
|TDS Outage again....
|Oct '16
|limk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elkhorn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC