Charges filed in meth cook fire case

Charges filed in meth cook fire case

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Four days later, while investigating what police say was a meth lab explosion in a Lake Geneva hotel room, they found McBean in a room filled with acrid smoke. McBean's facial hair had been burned off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkhorn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TDS Outage again.... Jan 18 lurker 3
Crystal Procknow (Mar '16) Jan 17 Loving her 5
News Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year... Dec 28 Christian Taliban 2
school board members overstepping Dec '16 More optimistic 3
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
st Andrew Nov '16 Jeelander 2
News Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... Oct '16 Skittlez8773 207
See all Elkhorn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkhorn Forum Now

Elkhorn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkhorn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Elkhorn, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,061 • Total comments across all topics: 278,117,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC