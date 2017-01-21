2-vehicle crash in Richmond shut down...

2-vehicle crash in Richmond shut down Route 31 Saturday morning

Saturday Jan 21

Richmond Township Fire Protection District Chief Rick Gallas said rescue workers responded to the crash at 7:06 a.m. A northbound pick up truck was struck by a passenger car, which sent the pick up truck into the guard rail and on its side, firefighters said. The crash shut down Route 31 for approximately 30 minutes.

