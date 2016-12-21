Vehicular homicide trial postponed

The jury trial scheduled this week for an Elkhorn man who is accused of killing a man almost two years ago in a car crash was postponed late Friday so an appellate court can review what arguments the defense can make. James Duquette, the defense attorney for Aaron Gillett, filed a motion Friday with the Wisconsin Court of Appeals District II asking the court to review an order from Walworth County Circuit Court Judge Phil Koss that said Duquette could not argue Gillett had an anxiety attack at the time of the accident.

