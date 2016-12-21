Town of Geneva drops lawsuit against ...

Town of Geneva drops lawsuit against transmission company, issues citations instead

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 1 Read more: CSI Media

A utility company finished clearing trees along a power line route in Geneva Township before town officials had a chance to stop them in court. Instead, the town issued citations to American Transmission Company for violating ordinance No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CSI Media.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkhorn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
school board members overstepping Dec 11 More optimistic 3
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec 9 Notimpressed 4
st Andrew Nov '16 Jeelander 2
News Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... Oct '16 Skittlez8773 207
USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16) Oct '16 Jeelander 2
TDS Outage again.... Oct '16 limk 1
Rude driver (Dec '13) Sep '16 Michael McArthur 3
See all Elkhorn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkhorn Forum Now

Elkhorn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkhorn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Elkhorn, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,507 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,610

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC