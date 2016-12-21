Southern Wisconsin sees first major snowfall of the season
Parts of southern Wisconsin received the brunt of this weekend's big snowstorm. The National Weather Service says Elkhorn got the most with 9.1 inches late Saturday and most of Sunday.
