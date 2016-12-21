Recount underway in Walworth County
About 20 volunteer ballot counters were hunkered down Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, in the basement of the Walworth County Government Center in Elkhorn to begin the presidential election recount. Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein and independent candidate Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente filed recount requests last Friday and will pay the cost of the recount.
