Motion to dismiss filed in Tylenol case

A former Walworth County Jail correctional officer has filed a motion to dismiss the criminal charges he faces for allegedly giving an inmate Tylenol. Cheyne D. Count, 36, of Elkhorn is charged with two misdemeanor counts each of encouraging a parole/probation violation and disorderly conduct after he gave an inmate two of his own Tylenol on April 26 and 27, according to the criminal complaint.

