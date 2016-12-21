Motion to dismiss filed in Tylenol case
A former Walworth County Jail correctional officer has filed a motion to dismiss the criminal charges he faces for allegedly giving an inmate Tylenol. Cheyne D. Count, 36, of Elkhorn is charged with two misdemeanor counts each of encouraging a parole/probation violation and disorderly conduct after he gave an inmate two of his own Tylenol on April 26 and 27, according to the criminal complaint.
