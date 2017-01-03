Elkhorn man charged with sixth OWI

Elkhorn man charged with sixth OWI

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

An Elkhorn man is charged with sixth-offense operating while intoxicated in Walworth County Court, according to a criminal complaint. Village of East Troy police say they found Joel Guadian, 53, of 710 Katie Lane sleeping in a parking lot at 2526 Main St. in East Troy at 11:58 p.m. Sunday, according to the complaint.

