Elkhorn man charged with sixth OWI
An Elkhorn man is charged with sixth-offense operating while intoxicated in Walworth County Court, according to a criminal complaint. Village of East Troy police say they found Joel Guadian, 53, of 710 Katie Lane sleeping in a parking lot at 2526 Main St. in East Troy at 11:58 p.m. Sunday, according to the complaint.
