Elkhorn man accused of delivering meth while released on bond for charge of making meth
An Elkhorn man is accused in Walworth County Court of delivering methamphetamine while he was released on bond for charges of making the drug. Bryan Tidwell, 32, of 21 West St., pleaded not guilty Nov. 14 to charges that he made meth in his apartment.
