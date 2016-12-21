Police say woman cut boyfriend
Police arrested a woman suspected of cutting her boyfriend's arm with a knife during an argument early Thanksgiving morning, according to a Town of Delavan Police Department news release. Police responded to the 9000 block of Dusk Drive in the town of Delavan at about 3:12 a.m. Thursday for a report of a man bleeding from his arm, according to the release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Elkhorn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|school board members overstepping
|Dec 11
|More optimistic
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec 9
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ...
|Oct '16
|Skittlez8773
|207
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Jeelander
|2
|TDS Outage again....
|Oct '16
|limk
|1
|Rude driver (Dec '13)
|Sep '16
|Michael McArthur
|3
Find what you want!
Search Elkhorn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC