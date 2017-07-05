Man sentenced to 23 years for 2016 ro...

Man sentenced to 23 years for 2016 road rage incident

ELKHART, Ind. An Elkhart County judge sentenced a Syracuse man this past Friday to 23 years in prison for a July 2016 road rage incident where two people were shot at and a police cruiser was rammed repeatedly.

