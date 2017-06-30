Ind. Truck Cap OEM Shifts Focus to RV...

Ind. Truck Cap OEM Shifts Focus to RV, Boats

An Elkhart, Ind.-based company that has produced truck caps for the past 45 years is preparing to shift its focus to the recreational vehicle and marine industries. The Elkhart Truth reported that Jason Industries Inc. owner Jason Franklin said that the company was selling its truck cap division to ATC Truck Covers, an Ottawa, Kan.-based company.

