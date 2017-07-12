Ginsbach faces new felony for alleged protection order violation

A day after pleading no contest to a stalking charge for allegedly harassing a Cambridge City Schools official, Robert E. Ginsbach, 49, of Elkhart, Ind., was charged with violating a protection order earlier this year for a separate incident. Ginsbach remained incarcerated in the Guernsey County Jail as of press time today on a $25,000 bond set after he was charged on July 7 with violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony.

