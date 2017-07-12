Ginsbach faces new felony for alleged...

Ginsbach faces new felony for alleged protection order violation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily-Jeff.com

A day after pleading no contest to a stalking charge for allegedly harassing a Cambridge City Schools official, Robert E. Ginsbach, 49, of Elkhart, Ind., was charged with violating a protection order earlier this year for a separate incident. Ginsbach remained incarcerated in the Guernsey County Jail as of press time today on a $25,000 bond set after he was charged on July 7 with violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkhart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Voice of the People: System keeps bad judges on... (Sep '08) Jul 6 IdiotsRule 9
Curious Jul 5 Angie 1
Looking Jun 15 InfamousIndeed 1
Need boy in South bend? I got you.. (Sep '16) Jun 15 InfamousIndeed 13
D.D. Donovan (Oct '10) Jun '17 eprnda 46
Goshen Music Thread (Nov '14) Jun '17 Musikologist 5
is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11) Jun '17 Sick boy 36
See all Elkhart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkhart Forum Now

Elkhart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkhart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. American Idol
 

Elkhart, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,603 • Total comments across all topics: 282,428,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC