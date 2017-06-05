Wysong Joins ASA Electronics' Inside ...

Wysong Joins ASA Electronics' Inside Sales Team

Nick Wysong has joined Elkhart, Ind.-based ASA Electronics as the inside sales account manager for the commercial vehicle industry. According to a press release, Wysong's primary focus is building new and expanding existing accounts with the tractor/trailer markets as well as working closely with fire apparatus companies.

