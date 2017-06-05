Three generations share the same high school graduation date
High school graduation is a milestone, but for Samantha Rager, her graduation from Jimtown High School on Sunday holds a little more weight. Samantha, her mother, Angie Siebert, and grandmother, Carol Rager, will have all graduated from high school on June 4. Carol graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1975 and Angie graduated from Jimtown High School in 1995.
