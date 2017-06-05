Statewide, TAG Seek Students for Summer Jobs

StateWide Windows and its parent company Truck Accessories Group , supplier of Leer truck caps, are seeking to hire area college students home for the summer by offering a number of positions at their manufacturing facilities in Elkhart, Ind. According to a press release, the companies are offering competitive wages and other incentives, along with a family-friendly atmosphere and experience working in the RV industry, which forecasts a number of job opportunities for college graduates in the coming years.

