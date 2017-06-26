Pharmacy boss gets 9 years

Pharmacy boss gets 9 years

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Sentinel & Enterprise

The co-owner of a pharmacy responsible for the deaths of 76 people was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison after he tearfully apologized to victims who described watching their loved ones die or enduring excruciating physical pain from a 2012 nationwide fungal meningitis outbreak caused by contaminated steroids. "I am so sorry for your extraordinary losses," Barry Cadden said, wiping his eyes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkhart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking Jun 15 InfamousIndeed 1
Need boy in South bend? I got you.. (Sep '16) Jun 15 InfamousIndeed 13
D.D. Donovan (Oct '10) Jun 10 eprnda 46
Goshen Music Thread (Nov '14) Jun 9 Musikologist 5
is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11) Jun 2 Sick boy 36
apartments (Mar '08) May '17 Jenny165 7
Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13) Apr '17 Diaperedsissy16 19
See all Elkhart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkhart Forum Now

Elkhart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkhart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Elkhart, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,640 • Total comments across all topics: 282,057,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC