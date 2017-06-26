Pharmacy boss gets 9 years

The co-owner of a pharmacy responsible for the deaths of 76 people was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison after he tearfully apologized to victims who described watching their loved ones die or enduring excruciating physical pain from a 2012 nationwide fungal meningitis outbreak caused by contaminated steroids. "I am so sorry for your extraordinary losses," Barry Cadden said, wiping his eyes.

