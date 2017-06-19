Murder charge filed against Amber Pas...

Murder charge filed against Amber Pasztor in Allen County

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Journal Gazette

The Allen County prosecutor's office has filed a murder charge against Amber Pasztor, alleging the Fort Wayne woman shot and killed Frank Macomber, a neighbor, in September.

