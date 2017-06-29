Mother of child shot in face wants an...

Mother of child shot in face wants answers

INDIANAPOLIS The mother of the 9-year-old fatally shot in the face Monday said she has lots of questions on how the tragic incident happened. Mykah Jackson had just turned 9 years old when he was shot in the face by another child while they were playing with a gun in an apartment on Indy's north side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

