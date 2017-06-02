Man accused of killing ex-councilman ...

Man accused of killing ex-councilman makes court appearance

A judge has entered a not guilty plea for a man charged with murder in the slaying of a former northern Indiana city councilman. Elkhart Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno also appointed a public defender to represent 22-year-old Cody Garman of Elkhart during the defendant's initial court appearance Thursday.

