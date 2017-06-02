Man Accused of Killing Ex-Councilman ...

Man Accused of Killing Ex-Councilman Makes Court Appearance

Friday Jun 2

A judge has entered a not guilty plea for a man charged with murder in the slaying of a former northern Indiana city councilman. This photo provided by the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department shows Cody Garman.

