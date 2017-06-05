Hubbell Power Systems investing $19 million in Leeds manufacturing facility
Hubbell Power Systems will expand its two facilities in Leeds, including adding and upgrading its equipment. The company will invest $19 million in the facility, and it has the potential to create up to 70 jobs in the next few years.
