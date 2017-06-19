Forest River Acquires Battisti Customs Inc.
Forest River Inc., one of North America's leading manufacturers of recreational vehicles, pontoon boats, cargo trailers and buses, today announced the acquisition of certain assets of Battisti Customs Inc., a leading vehicle conversion company located in Elkhart, Ind. According to a release, Battisti Customs produces luxury conversions on multiple platforms including Mercedes Sprinter, Ford Transit and the Ram ProMaster chassis.
