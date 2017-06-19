Elkhart to Host RV Leaders from China Sister City

A group from China's RV manufacturing hub is coming to Elkhart, Ind., on Wednesday to collaborate with leaders from America's RV industry. The Elkhart Truth reported that as part of the city's newest official "Sister Cities International" relationship, a delegation from Tongxiang City, China, is traveling to northern Indiana to expand and improve arts, culture, youth offerings, education, business, trade, community development and the exchange of technical knowledge with Elkhart leaders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.