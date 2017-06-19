Elkhart to Host RV Leaders from China Sister City
A group from China's RV manufacturing hub is coming to Elkhart, Ind., on Wednesday to collaborate with leaders from America's RV industry. The Elkhart Truth reported that as part of the city's newest official "Sister Cities International" relationship, a delegation from Tongxiang City, China, is traveling to northern Indiana to expand and improve arts, culture, youth offerings, education, business, trade, community development and the exchange of technical knowledge with Elkhart leaders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.
Add your comments below
Elkhart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking
|Jun 15
|InfamousIndeed
|1
|Need boy in South bend? I got you.. (Sep '16)
|Jun 15
|InfamousIndeed
|13
|D.D. Donovan (Oct '10)
|Jun 10
|eprnda
|46
|Goshen Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Jun 9
|Musikologist
|5
|is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11)
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|36
|apartments (Mar '08)
|May 20
|Jenny165
|7
|Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Diaperedsissy16
|19
Find what you want!
Search Elkhart Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC