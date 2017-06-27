Elkhart barber Lowell Thomas begins 50th year of hair cuts
In this Thursday, June 22, 2017 photo, Lowell Thomas stands inside his barber shop in north Elkhart, Ind. With 50 years of cutting hair under his belt, Thomas has no interest in slowing down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkhart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking
|Jun 15
|InfamousIndeed
|1
|Need boy in South bend? I got you.. (Sep '16)
|Jun 15
|InfamousIndeed
|13
|D.D. Donovan (Oct '10)
|Jun 10
|eprnda
|46
|Goshen Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Jun 9
|Musikologist
|5
|is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11)
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|36
|apartments (Mar '08)
|May '17
|Jenny165
|7
|Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Diaperedsissy16
|19
Find what you want!
Search Elkhart Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC