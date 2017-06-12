Donat, 43, Known as Entrepreneur And Innovator
Brian William Donat, an entrepreneur who worked in several capacities in the RV industry including founding RV Innovators and Eterniti Caravans, passed away on June 4 at the Elkhart Hospice House after battling cancer for two years. He was 43. Following graduation, the Goshen, Ind., native enlisted in the Air Force where he trained in electronics and technology.
