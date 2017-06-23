Beekeepers teach children tools of trade at Elkhart library
Beekeepers Deb and Henry Harris taught kids about how bees help build a better world Tuesday at the Dunlap branch of the Elkhart Public Library. They explained the tools of the trade, from hats, gloves and smokers to the boxes of slides that bees build their honeycomb on, as well as the types of bees, their lifecycle and how a hive is managed.
