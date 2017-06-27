ASA Electronics, XKGLOW Announce Part...

ASA Electronics, XKGLOW Announce Partnership

Tuesday Jun 13

ASA Electronics of Elkhart, Ind., and XKGLOW of Athens, Ill., have announced a new global partnership. According to a company release, ASA is bringing XKGLOW's revolutionary LED light system, XKCHROME, to the marine and RV industries.

