ASA Electronics, XKGLOW Announce Partnership
ASA Electronics of Elkhart, Ind., and XKGLOW of Athens, Ill., have announced a new global partnership. According to a company release, ASA is bringing XKGLOW's revolutionary LED light system, XKCHROME, to the marine and RV industries.
