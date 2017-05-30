William J. Knapp and Rosalea M. Knapp, Appellants, v. The Estate of...
William J. Knapp and Rosalea M. Knapp, Appellants, v. The Estate of Carl R. Wright and Joan M. Wright, Appellees ATTORNEY FOR APPELLANT Nancy A. McCaslin, McCaslin & McCaslin, Elkhart, Indiana ATTORNEY FOR APPELLEE Steven J. Olsen, Yoder, Ainlay, Ulmer & Buckingham, LLP, Goshen, Indiana [1] William J. Knapp and Rosalea M. Knapp appeal the trial court's entry of partial summary judgment and award of damages in favor of Carl R. Wright and Joan M. Wright.
Elkhart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|apartments (Mar '08)
|May 20
|Jenny165
|7
|D.D. Donovan (Oct '10)
|May 8
|CherryPie
|44
|Need boy in South bend? I got you.. (Sep '16)
|May 8
|wantingpure
|10
|Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Diaperedsissy16
|19
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|7
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Apr '17
|Guest
|2
|Freedom From Religion Wins Again!
|Mar '17
|FDG
|1
