William J. Knapp and Rosalea M. Knapp, Appellants, v. The Estate of Carl R. Wright and Joan M. Wright, Appellees ATTORNEY FOR APPELLANT Nancy A. McCaslin, McCaslin & McCaslin, Elkhart, Indiana ATTORNEY FOR APPELLEE Steven J. Olsen, Yoder, Ainlay, Ulmer & Buckingham, LLP, Goshen, Indiana [1] William J. Knapp and Rosalea M. Knapp appeal the trial court's entry of partial summary judgment and award of damages in favor of Carl R. Wright and Joan M. Wright.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.