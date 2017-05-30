Vacant Forest River Facility is Destroyed by Blaze
A mostly vacant industrial building owned by Forest River Inc. for the manufacture of RVs in southwest Elkhart, Ind., was completely destroyed in a fire visible from miles on Sunday afternoon. As reported by the Elkhart Truth , the Elkhart Fire Department responded to the 2800 block of Oakland Avenue just north of Mishawaka Road just after 3 p.m. By the time crews arrived, the building was already engulfed in flames and the roof was caving in, so firefighters took a defensive position to spray water from the outside.
